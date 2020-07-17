268 VIPs were warned about Easter Attacks (video)





The officials protecting 268 VIPs had been issued prior warnings in writing about the Easter Sunday attacks, the presidential commission investigating the attack was told yesterday (14).



Some of these VIPs had later said that it should not be revealed that they had received such warning letters, DIG Priyalal

Dassanayake, who was in charge of the Special Security Division at the time, said while giving evidence.



He said the VIP, judicial, diplomatic securities and the securities of ex-presidents Chandrika Kumaratunga and Mahinda Rajapaksa were under him after 2018.



Dassanayake said the warning letter sent on 10 April 2019 by the head of State Intelligence to the then IGP Pujith Jayasundara was copied to him as well.



The directors of the five divisions under him were informed thereafter about the warning and further discussions were held, he said.



When asked if he gave protection to one of the targets mentioned, the Indian high commission, he said an additional five-member team with a vehicle was deployed for duty in and outside the premises.



Additionally, several policemen from Kollupitiya police were sent for traffic duty nearby.



Dassanayake said he did not receive any further information pertaining to the warning.



He said he did not know how his letter to the five directors was leaked and subsequently posted on the internet and the media.



He said he believed a letter sent by him to the VIP security division director Kithsiri Aponso had been leaked thus.



Answering another question, he said certain of the VIPs had told their security officials not to reveal about the warning letter.



He also mentioned that the father of a then Badulla district MP had advised security officers against going to churches.