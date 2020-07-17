සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

268 VIPs were warned about Easter Attacks (video)

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 - 17:22

268+VIPs+were+warned+about+Easter+Attacks+%28video%29


The officials protecting 268 VIPs had been issued prior warnings in writing about the Easter Sunday attacks, the presidential commission investigating the attack was told yesterday (14).

Some of these VIPs had later said that it should not be revealed that they had received such warning letters, DIG Priyalal
Dassanayake, who was in charge of the Special Security Division at the time, said while giving evidence.

He said the VIP, judicial, diplomatic securities and the securities of ex-presidents Chandrika Kumaratunga and Mahinda Rajapaksa were under him after 2018.

Dassanayake said the warning letter sent on 10 April 2019 by the head of State Intelligence to the then IGP Pujith Jayasundara was copied to him as well.

The directors of the five divisions under him were informed thereafter about the warning and further discussions were held, he said.

When asked if he gave protection to one of the targets mentioned, the Indian high commission, he said an additional five-member team with a vehicle was deployed for duty in and outside the premises.

Additionally, several policemen from Kollupitiya police were sent for traffic duty nearby.

Dassanayake said he did not receive any further information pertaining to the warning.

He said he did not know how his letter to the five directors was leaked and subsequently posted on the internet and the media.

He said he believed a letter sent by him to the VIP security division director Kithsiri Aponso had been leaked thus.

Answering another question, he said certain of the VIPs had told their security officials not to reveal about the warning letter.

He also mentioned that the father of a then Badulla district MP had advised security officers against going to churches.
"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.