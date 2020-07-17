Tank in Lunugala needs immediate renovation (video)





The Jayasinghekatuwa Tank at Lunugala in Buttala that once irrigated more than 200 acres of paddy land in both the Yala and Maha seasons is in an entirely neglected condition now.



The 60-acre tank benefited around 160 farming families, but despite funds being allocated several times, its renovation could not be fulfilled.



Foundations were laid on five occasions, but nothing happened except for the equipment brought for the renovation work themselves getting worn out.



‘Rathu Miniththuwa’ will keep a watch until the authorities open their eyes and complete the renovation of this tank.