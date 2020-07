Roads are an essential component in day-to-day living.



However, a wire bridge across the Walawe River at Waleboda in Balangoda has been a death-trap for its users.



About 200 inhabitants of Thorawela, Rawanakanda and adjoining villages depend on this bridge daily to link them with the outside world.



However, its decayed condition makes it a dangerous walk on the bridge.



Many requests to the authorities for is renovation have gone unheeded.