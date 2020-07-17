Tipper driver remanded over policeman’s death

The tipper driver who ran over and killed a policeman on duty and injured two others at a police road block near the 13th mile post on Hakmana-Kirinda road has been remanded until 23 July.



He was produced before Matara additional magistrate Champika Rajapaksa today (15).



The fatal incident occurred on the night of 13 July and the tipper driver, who had gone into hiding, was arrested yesterday at Ranala in Hungama.



The remains of the 36-year-old constable who died in the incident are being kept at his home at Walasmulla.