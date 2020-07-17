New+Navy+chief+meets+president

New Navy commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne met with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (15).
This traditional meeting for the newly-appointed Navy chief with the president took place at the Presidential Secretariat.
On the occasion, the vice admiral presented a memento to the president, says the President’s Media Division.
