No+underage+children+for+election+propaganda

The Election Commission requests candidates to refrain from using underage children for their propaganda activities at the General Election.
The call comes after complaints by several election observers about having observed such videos, advertisements, posters etc. with underage children.
The commission says such use will adversely affect the personality building and mental status of children.
The call comes after complaints by several election observers about having observed such videos, advertisements, posters etc. with underage children.
The commission says such use will adversely affect the personality building and mental status of children.