Aunt, aged 17 yrs., throws boiling water at infant

An eight-month-old infant has suffered serious burn injuries after his aunt, aged 17 years, threw boiling water at him over an argument

while making tea.



The girl has been arrested by the Poddala police, while the infant remains in critical condition at the ICU of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle.



The infant’s mother too, got injured as she tried to protect him by embracing him when the boiling water was thrown at him.



The suspect is to be produced before courts.