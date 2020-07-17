Third+accused+in+Welikada+killings+acquitted

Prison intelligence officer Imadoowage Indika Sampath, the third accused in the killing of eight inmates of at Welikada Prison, has been acquitted.



A three-member bench of High Court judges delivered the ruling today (15).



That was after deputy solicitor general Dilan Ratnayake informed the court that there was inadequate evidence against him.



The case into the inmates’ killings will be taken up again on 30 July.