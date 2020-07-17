Rough+sea+warning+around+Sri+Lanka

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

The winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island.



The wind speed will be 30-40 kmph and can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Potuvil and from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam.



The sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Potuvil and from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.