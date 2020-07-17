සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Strict action against those breaching health procedures from tomorrow

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 - 20:27

Strict+action+against+those+breaching+health+procedures+from+tomorrow

DIG Ajith Rohana says that only 20 infections have been reported outside the cluster of the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre.

Expressing his views at a media briefing convened in Colombo today he noted that 16 of them are from Rajanganaya.

He noted that action will be taken against those spreading false information on social media in this regard.

DIG Ajith Rohana requested the public to continue to practice health procedures that have been laid out and noted that strict legal action will be taken from tomorrow against those who fail to follow these practices.

The number of patients recovered from Coronavirus in Sri Lanka has increased to 2001.

2,665 patients were reported in the country and 899 out of them are still receiving treatment at hospitals.

899 Navy personnel have also recovered from the deadly virus while 7 sailors are still receiving treatment at hospitals.

Meanwhile, 36 persons including a reverend father and 4 nuns were sent under self-quarantine after a coronavirus infected advisor had visited a church at Kotugoda in Seeduwa.

In addition, 51 persons including school children at Majuvana area in Baddegama have been sent under self-quarantine after the husband of a teacher in Gonapinuwala Vidyalaya was infected with the virus.

At the same time, the one-day service counters of the Department of Examination will be closed temporarily effective today.

Meanwhile, Specialist Doctors association stated when comparing the global spread of the virus, it had developed to spreading in society.

They warn that before holding political rallies, private tuition, and reopening of schools, this situation should be fully reviewed.

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.