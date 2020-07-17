Strict+action+against+those+breaching+health+procedures+from+tomorrow

DIG Ajith Rohana says that only 20 infections have been reported outside the cluster of the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre.

Expressing his views at a media briefing convened in Colombo today he noted that 16 of them are from Rajanganaya.

He noted that action will be taken against those spreading false information on social media in this regard.

DIG Ajith Rohana requested the public to continue to practice health procedures that have been laid out and noted that strict legal action will be taken from tomorrow against those who fail to follow these practices.

The number of patients recovered from Coronavirus in Sri Lanka has increased to 2001.

2,665 patients were reported in the country and 899 out of them are still receiving treatment at hospitals.

899 Navy personnel have also recovered from the deadly virus while 7 sailors are still receiving treatment at hospitals.

Meanwhile, 36 persons including a reverend father and 4 nuns were sent under self-quarantine after a coronavirus infected advisor had visited a church at Kotugoda in Seeduwa.

In addition, 51 persons including school children at Majuvana area in Baddegama have been sent under self-quarantine after the husband of a teacher in Gonapinuwala Vidyalaya was infected with the virus.

At the same time, the one-day service counters of the Department of Examination will be closed temporarily effective today.

Meanwhile, Specialist Doctors association stated when comparing the global spread of the virus, it had developed to spreading in society.

They warn that before holding political rallies, private tuition, and reopening of schools, this situation should be fully reviewed.