49 officers from the Yakkalamulla Police station lose their postal votes (Video)

Postal voting was successfully conducted for the third day today, with the opportunity of voting afforded to officers of all police stations, security forces, the Department of Civil Defense, the health sector as well as government officials working in the district secretariats.

However, 49 officers of the Yakkalamulla Police Station were denied the opportunity to cast their postal votes today due to the rejection of their postal vote applications.

However, the Galle District Elections Commissioner U. K. Chandralal told the Hiru news team they will have the opportunity to cast their votes on the 5.

Also, a group of representatives of the Public Health Inspectors Association visited the Election Commission this morning.

This was to discuss the problems that the public health inspectors are facing with the health guidelines of the general election not been gazetted.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had requested that underage children not be used for candidate promotion during the election period.