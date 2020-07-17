Easter attack update -268 warning letters had been sent about the Easter attack (Video)

It was revealed before the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter Sunday Attack that 268 warning letters regarding the Easter attack had been sent to the security heads of 268 Sri Lankan VIP’s and that some dignitaries had been instructed not to disclose the receipt of such a letter after the attack.

This was when the then Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Special Security Division Priyalal Dasanayake gave evidence yesterday.

Giving evidence before the commission, he said that the elite security division, the judicial security division, the embassy security division, the security division of former President Chandrika Kumaratunga and the security division of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had been under his control since 2018.

The Commission then inquired whether he had received any information that an attack might have taken place.

The witness stated that the letter sent to the IGP by the Chief of State Intelligence on April 10, 2019 had been sent to him by IGP Pujith Jayasundara.

According to the letter, the witness stated that after informing the directors of the five security divisions under him, further discussions were held on several occasions.

The Commission asked the witness whether he had provided security to the Indian High Commission, which had been identified as a target in the letter, as the embassy security division was under his control.

He said that in addition to the security provided by the then Director General of Embassy Security, five officers, including an investigating officer, were deployed on duty inside and outside the Indian High Commission with an official vehicle.

He further stated that several officers of the Kollupitiya Police Station had been deployed to guard the roads.

The Commission inquired as to whether any other information had been received in addition to the original information, to which the witness stated that no such information had been received.

However, DIG Priyalal Dasanayake, who was in charge of the Special Security Division, said that the Security Forces had informed 268 Sri Lankan dignitaries about the Easter attack in a letter sent through the directors of the VIP security S P Kithsiri Aponso.

He further stated that he believes that one of those letters may have been issued to the media.

The Commission questioned whether their security heads had informed the dignitaries about the attack.

The witness told the commission that security forces had been instructed after the attack not to disclose that they had been informed, although some VIP’s had been informed.

The witness further stated that the father of a former Member of Parliament for the Badulla District had told the security personnel not to go to the church as there was a danger in connection with a possible attack.

The witness stated that the relevant letter was also given to the Speaker's security division at that time.