UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that only the UNP can control the spread of the coronavirus.

He was addressing a public meeting in Hambantota today.

Meanwhile, in response to a statement made by the Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine Pavithra Wanniarachchi yesterday, the Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the virus has spread due to the Minister of Health pursuing preferential votes instead of controlling the virus.