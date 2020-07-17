Operation+to+apprehend+traders+who+mix+wheat+flour+for+tumeric+

The Consumer Affairs Authority has launched a special operation based on ifnroamtion to apprehend traders that are selling turmeric powder mixed with wheat flour.

With the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage of turmeric powder in the market was experienced, driving the price of a kilogram of turmeric powder to around Rs 1,000.

The Consumer Affairs Authority stated that although a control price of Rs. 750 per kilo of turmeric has been imposed, turmeric is being sold at a higher price.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority raided a shop in Pettah where turmeric was hidden at a time when there was a shortage of turmeric in the market.

The Consumer Affairs Authority stated that 1,000 kilograms of turmeric pieces and 300 kilograms of turmeric were found in the shop.