The latest story about Sarah, a member of the Saharan group suspected of fleeing to India (video)

The OIC of the Ampara Police Garage and another suspect arrested in connection with the bomb blast at a house in the Saindamarudu area in Ampara following the Easter attack are to be further detained and questioned.

They are to be further questioned regarding a member of the Saharan group who is suspected to have fled the scene during the Saindamarudu attack.

Following the bombing of two Catholic and Christian churches and several leading tourist hotels on Easter Sunday last year, a series of attacks took place in several houses on April 26 of that year in the Saindamarudu area in Ampara.

That was when the Army tried to search the house on information received that a group suspected to be involved in the bombing was staying in the house.

There were several explosions after a fierce exchange of fire between the two sides.

Fourteen people, including members of Saharan Hashim's family, who were hiding in the house, were killed in the incident while Saharan Hashim's wife and child survived the incident.

Earlier investigations revealed that the wife of the person who bombed the Katuwapitiya church, Mohamed Hasdun was also among the dead.

However, DNA tests conducted after the incident to confirm the identities of the deceased did not match the DNA samples of Pulasthini Rajendran, who is believed to be Mohamed Hasdun's wife.

Investigators suspected that she had somehow escaped from the scene of the bombing during the incident.

Further investigations were launched into the incident and information was received by several people who saw Sarah in the area after the explosion.

The investigation teams had also focused their attention on the matter.

After lengthy investigations by the Colombo Crimes Division, it is suspected that Pulasthini Rajendran alias Sara had been assisted in the escape by the Ampara Police Garage OIC Chief Inspector Mohamed Abubaker and a relative of the woman, Selvakumar Devakumar.

The two suspects were arrested.

It is suspected that the relative had assisted the suspect named Pulasthini Rajendran alias Sara to flee the country. A senior police officer conducting the investigation told the Hiru news team that although there are reports that she is currently in India, these reports should be further confirmed

Two teams of the Colombo Crimes Division are conducting further investigations into the incident.