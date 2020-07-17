Increased+rains+in+the+southwest

The Meteorological Department states that a slight increase in the rainfall is expected in the southwestern part of the island.
Accordingly, showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central Provinces.
Showers or thundershowers will also occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern Provinces during the evening or night.
