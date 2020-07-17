The+case+against+former+MP+Mahindananda+postponed

The case filed against former parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage and former Sathosa chairman Nalin Fernando for misappropriation of Rs. 39 million from the government and purchasing a stock of carrom and dart boards, has been postponed to September 3.



That was when the relevant case was taken up today.



Lawyers representing the former MP said that his client had not appeared in court due to the threats caused by the spread of the coronairus as he was contesting the general election this time.



Our correspondent said that Nalin Fernando, the former chairman of the Sathosa, was also absent from court.



They have been charged with three counts, including the use of carrom boards and sports equipment worth over Rs. 40 million for political activities during the last presidential election.