Conversation on the risk of Coronavirus at the Commission on Political Revenge (Video)

A discussion took place today at the Presidential Commission to Investigate Political Revenge regarding the Coronavirus threat due to limited spacing.

This was when the complaint filed by a former Navy spokesperson, Rear Admiral D.K.P. Dassanayake was considered.

Rear Admiral D.K.P. Dasanayake had complained to the Commission that the previous government had filed a case against him in the High Court in connection with the alleged abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in Colombo.

Respondents D.M. Swaminathan, Ranjan Ramanayake, Ranjith Maddumabandara and Ajith P. Perera, who had summoned regarding the incident, appeared before the Commission today.

Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake appeared for Rajitha Senaratne who had been issued the notice.

In addition, former DIGs of the CID Ravi Vaidyalankara and Ravi Seneviratne also appeared before the Commission today.

At the outset of the Commission, Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake pointed out that there was a high risk of Covid 19 spreading due to the presence of more than 35 people in a 12-by-12-foot room.

He asked the commission to relocate the hearing as a health risk with threat to life cannot be taken.

Responding to this, the Chairman of the Commission, Judge Upali Abeyratne stated that more space in the BMICH would cost more, and the theory of getting the most out of the least resources, should be well known to the good governance ministers.