Suspect who stole expensive chocolates from supermarkets caught on CCTV (Video)

Dambulla Police have arrested a suspect who had entered supermarkets in various parts of the country and engaged in the theft of expensive chocolates.

It is reported that the arrested person is a 30-year-old resident of Katugastota.

The suspect had entered a supermarket in Dambulla and had been involved in stealing chocolates on several occasions.

It is reported that the manager of the shop who later discovered information about the suspect through CCTV footage has arrested the suspect when he came to the shop today and handed him over to the police.

It is said that the value of the chocolates stolen by the suspect from the shop was Rs. 25,000.

He has been identified as a convict of theft, possession of cannabis, possession of heroin and robberies in Kandy, Kelaniya, Akurana, Grandpass, and Matale police areas.

Further investigations have revealed that the money obtained from the sale of the expensive chocolates stolen by him is being used for narcotics.

Dambulla Police are conducting further investigations.