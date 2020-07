The lawyer of the company that conducted the audit of ETI in 2018 revealed today that even though the Board of Directors of ETI and the Board of Directors of EAP Broadcasting Pvt Ltfd were informed that the annual license of EAP Broadcasting Pvt. Ltd. had expired in 2017, he had received information that they had continue to broadcast without a license until October, 2018.

This was when the Special Presidential Commission to Investigate the alleged Irregularities in ETI met today.