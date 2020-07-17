No one who loses will be sent to Parliament from the National List of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya - Nalin Bandara (Video)





Former Member of Parliament Ranjith Siyambalapitiya stated that elections are an essential issue.



Meanwhile, former JVP MP Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the election should be held as per the instructions of the health sector.



Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference held today regarding the election, former parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa stated that there is no problem if the Commissioner of Elections performs his duties properly.



Former Member of Parliament Keheliya Rambukwella stated today that there is no problem with the victory and that there is only a two thirds problem.



Former Member of Parliament Nalin Bandara stated that Sajith Premadasa has stated that no one who loses will be sent to Parliament from the National List of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.



Former Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake who participated in a media briefing today stated that all the Red Brothers have turned green.



Former President Maithripala Sirisena addressing a public meeting today stated that those who make statements shouting at him are like children beating their parents.