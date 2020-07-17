Three+more+Covid-19+cases+reported

With the finding of three more Covid-19 patients, the total number of infected persons in Sri Lanka has now risen to 2,674.
Of the last reported four cases, three are returnees from the United Arab Emirates.
The other is a resident of Kundasale, who has had contacts with the infected persons at the Kandakadu drug rehabilitation centre.
