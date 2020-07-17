PCR+test+results+released+for+Kandakadu+centre+occupants

PCR test results of all occupants of the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu have now been released, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva told Hiru News.



Meanwhile, 37 close contacts of the Covid-19 positive employee of the Kandakadu centre were taken to the Diyatalawa Army Camp yesterday (15) for quarantine.



With the finding of nine more cases during the day, the total infected persons rose to 2,674.



Of the latest cases, one has been an occupant of the quarantine centre at Kundasale, who has had close contacts with an infected person at Kandakadu, says the Government Information Department.



Also, four returnees from the United Arab Emirate have got infected.



The Department says four returnees from Qatar and under quarantine tested positive for the virus yesterday.



A total of 663 patients remain under medical care, while 2,001 have fully recovered.