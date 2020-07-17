Special polling centre for voters under self-quarantine (video)





Holding the General Election will be a difficulty without the health guidelines gazette issued, says Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya.



He was speaking to the media following a meeting of the commission yesterday (15).



Deshapriya also said either a special polling centre or a mobile polling centre would be opened for the benefit of voters under self-quarantine.



Meanwhile, postal voting continues for the fourth day today.



Employees of the police, armed forces, Civil Defence Department, District Secretariats and health workers are eligible.