Covid-19+cases+globally+exceed+13.6+million

The Covid-19 patients globally have gone up 13,681,783 with the deaths reaching 586,136.



Brazil continues to report the highest daily deaths, with 1,261 fatalities yesterday (15).



The country has 75,523 deaths so far and 1,970,909 infected persons.



With 962 deaths, the US now has a total of 140,105 deaths and 3,615,991 cases.



India has 614 new deaths to take the country toll to 24,929, while the infected persons number 970,169.