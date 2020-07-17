Occasional+showers+in+several+provinces

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces today (16), says the Department of Meteorology.
Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province.
Fairly heavy falls of more than 50 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.
The wind speed can increase up to 40 or 50 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.
The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.
