Occasional+showers+in+several+provinces

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces today (16), says the Department of Meteorology.



Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province.



Fairly heavy falls of more than 50 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.



The wind speed can increase up to 40 or 50 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.