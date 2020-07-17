Five+spa+centres+raided+in+Western+Province

Police raided five spa centres in the Western Province that did not follow health guidelines and arrested 14 women and two men yesterday (15).
These places are located in Biyagama, Boralesgamuwa, Negombo and Kochchikade.
Police also say that 107,126 persons were educated on the importance of using facemasks and 10,700 of them released after warning.
These places are located in Biyagama, Boralesgamuwa, Negombo and Kochchikade.
Police also say that 107,126 persons were educated on the importance of using facemasks and 10,700 of them released after warning.