Major+US+Twitter+accounts+hacked+in+Bitcoin+scam

Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are among many prominent US figures targeted by hackers on Twitter in an apparent Bitcoin scam, according to the BBC.



The official accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kanye West also requested donations in the cryptocurrency.



Earlier, Twitter took the extraordinary step of stopping many verified accounts marked with blue ticks from tweeting altogether.



Password reset requests were also being denied and some other "account functions" disabled.



Users with verified account started to be able to send tweets again, but Twitter said it was still working on a fix.