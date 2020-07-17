SLC+receives+foreign+players+list+for+LPL+enrolment

Sri Lanka Cricket has received the list of foreign players up for auction in the Lanka Premier League T-20 tournament planned to be held in Sri Lanka next month.
The SLC is yet to take a final decision on the non-locals to be enrolled for the tournament, and a finalized list is expected within the next few days.
Five teams will feature in the tournament, originally set to begin on 08 August, but put off by a further two weeks.
