Youths care for homeless man at Naula town (pictures)

A homeless man who had become a public nuisance at Naula town was tidied and cared for by youths yesterday (15).He has been living in abandoned stalls and has a habit of piling up garbage in those places.Certain persons had tied his hands together due to his unruly behaviour.Area’s youths came to his rescue.His identity is yet to be determined.Police say they are awaiting instructions from higher officials before deciding what to do with him.