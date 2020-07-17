Two+teenagers+drown+in+Polpithigama+tank

Two teenagers drowned in the Kanapaddan Tank in Polpithigama yesterday afternoon (15).
Police say they were in a group of five taking a bath in the reservoir when tragedy struck.
They were a youth aged 19 years and a 16-year-old schoolgirl, who were retrieved and rushed to hospital, but both died later.
