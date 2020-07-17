Latest situation at Kandakadu centre (video)





The cluster of Covid-19 patients that originated at the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu has now risen to 533.



Army commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva says 444 of them are inmates of the centre.



Sixty four others are counselors and other staff members, while there are also 25 civilians among them.



Accordingly, the total infected persons in Sri Lanka stands at 2,674.



Nine of them were identified yesterday.



The last reported eight cases are returnees from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.



The other is an occupant of Kundasale quarantine centre, who has had contacts with the infected person at the Kandakadu centre.



Meanwhile, PCR tests were performed for 60 more persons in Rajanganaya, where travel restrictions are in force.



Meanwhile, 37 contacts of an Army personnel employed at the Kandakadu centre were sent to the Diyatalawa quarantine centre from their homes at Narangoda and Endana in Pelmadulla yesterday.



They include eight children.



Two neighbours of another Army personnel from Kantale and employed at the Kandakadu centre were admitted to Batticaloa Hospital yesterday with symptoms of fever.



Another Army personnel from the Kandakadu centre participated in a religious activity at Gallamba Pirivena at Badalkumbura in Badulla.



Therefore, 75 persons from the Pirivena, including 45 monks, are under self-quarantine at the Pirivena, it came to light at a discussion at the Uva governor’s office.



Since an infected Army personnel employed at the Kandakadu centre had visited his home at Thorawathura in Kurunegala, his family members and 40 neighbours are being kept under self-quarantine.