Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India

India’s Assam has been suffering due to floods for days now.
Houses are destroyed, lives have been lost and the state's battle against covid-19 is also derailed.
According to a health bulletin, seven more people died in flood-related incidents yesterday, taking the death toll to 66.
Nearly 3.6 million people across 26 districts are said to have been affected.
Houses are destroyed, lives have been lost and the state's battle against covid-19 is also derailed.
According to a health bulletin, seven more people died in flood-related incidents yesterday, taking the death toll to 66.
Nearly 3.6 million people across 26 districts are said to have been affected.