CID+further+probes+CB+bond+fraud

The CID informed Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (16) that it was further investigating former Central Bank governor Arjun Mahendran and seven others under the Money Laundering Act over the CB bond fraud in 2015.



The court ordered the CID to submit a progress report on 12 November.



Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal fixed for hearing on 20 July a writ petition filed by JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake seeking the invalidation of the summons issued against him by the presidential commission on political victimizations.



The respondents cited are the members of the presidential commission, attorney general and Avant Garde chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi.