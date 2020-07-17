Postal voting takes place for fourth day (video)



Postal voting is taking place today (16) for the General Election for the fourth day.



Employees in the police, three armed forces, Civil Defence Department, district secretariats and employees of the health sector are eligible to vote.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission says postal voters who fail to vote due to unavoidable circumstances can vote on 20 or 21 of July at the respective district election office.



Yesterday, chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya told the media that voters under quarantine for the Covid-19 virus can vote on 04 August.



He also referred to complaints over the misuse of party colours by other parties.