British smokers quit in highest numbers in a decade (video)

Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 14:37

More than one million people have given up smoking since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, a survey for charity Action on Smoking and Health suggests.

Of those who had quit in the previous four months, 41% said it was in direct response to coronavirus.

Separately, University College London found more people quit smoking in the year to June 2020 than in any year since its survey began in 2007.

In India, the Covid-19 tally rose to 968,876 while the death toll stands at 24,915.

The number of recoveries stands at 612,814, while there are 331,146 active cases in the country.

A Bangladesh hospital owner accused of issuing thousands of fake negative coronavirus test results to patients at his two clinics was arrested yesterday while trying to flee to India in a burqa, police said.

The arrest marked the end of a nine-day manhunt for Mohammad Shahed over allegations of issuing fake certificates to patients saying they were virus-free without even testing them.
