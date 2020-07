First-time peanut cultivators in Tissamaharama are now harvesting their produce.



They started their cultivations during the quarantine period curfew, making use of around 20 acres of traditional farming land.

The Agricultural Institute at Bataatha provided them with the seeds, fertilizer and water free of charge.



The ample harvest has brought smiles to their faces.



Peanuts being a key export crop, these farmers should be given encouragements in order to uplift the local economy.