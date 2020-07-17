Two-thirds majority not needed to ensure rule of law, justice – Tissa (video)





Ex-MP Indika Anuruddha says the law is taking its course with regard to the corruption and fraud that had taken place during the previous regime.



Tissa Attanayake, former general secretary of the UNP, says a two-thirds majority is not needed to ensure rule of law and justice.



Ex-MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena says he has not seen a failed leader like Sajith Premadasa in his entire political life.



According to Chandima Gamage, former UNP MP, the upcoming election will be the most unfortunate election ever in the country.



It is the UNP that gave proper answers to the economic issues, says ex-MP of the party Ashu Marasinghe.



Former MP P. Harrison says the government is bent on obtaining a two-third majority even if the demon Mahasona returns.



SLPP candidate Prasanna Ranatunga says persons who speak about waves would have to shut their mouths following the public wave after 05 August.