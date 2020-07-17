STF called into control tense situation in front of Angulana police (video)





The STF has been called in to control the tense situation in front of the Angulana Police Station.



It erupted after area residents threw stones towards the police station while protesting against the death of a person a few days ago in a police shooting near the Lunawa Bridge as he allegedly disrupted duties of the police.



Police fired teargas to control the unruly protestors, who incurred damage to the police station.



As the court case into the death was taken up today, relatives of the deceased staged a protest in front of the Moratuwa magistrate’s court as well.