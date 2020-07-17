MRI in Borella conducted over 36,000 PCR tests

An action review task force that decides action to control the Covid-19 virus met today (16) under the patronage of subject minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.



On the occasion, the PCR tests conducted so far came under discussion.



From 18 February to 15 July, a total of 131,527 PCR tests were conducted.



As many as 36,101 of those tests took place at the Medical Research Institute in Borella.