Over 9,000 arrested with heroin since 06 June

Police have arrested 9,648 persons with heroin in the period from 06 June to 15 July.
The police media division says 15,152 persons evading warrants as well as 154 persons in the possession of weapons were also taken into custody.
The weapons seized are 11 T-56 rifles, 48 12-bore guns, 74 repeater guns and 838 live cartridges.
