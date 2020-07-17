Water+supply+suspensions+in+Colombo+on+18+July

The supply of water to several areas of Colombo will be suspended for 10 hours from 8.00 pm on 18 July to effect essential repair work relating to the greater Colombo water management investment programme.



The National Water Board says the affected areas will be Colombo 13, 14 and 15.



Also, a low-pressure supply will be given to Colombo 11 and 12.



Furthermore, a 16-hour suspension will be in force for 16 hours from 2.00 pm on 18 July to essential maintenance work at the Ambatale purification plant.



The affected areas will be Kolonnawa urban area, Rajagiriya, Moragasmulla, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Nawala and Koswatte.