Nutritional+pack+for+students+from+grades+one+to+five

A distribution of nutritional packs among schoolchildren began yesterday (15) at Sri Siddhartha Vidyalaya in Kalapaluwawa.
The Education Ministry, Cooperatives Development Department and the World Food Programme are implementing the project to benefit students from grade one to grade five in 7,716 schools.
The ministry says these students number nearly 1.7 million at schools island wide.
