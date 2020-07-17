WHO+clarifies+on+the+spread+of+Covid-19+by+asymptomatic+patients

The World Health Organization has issued a clarification with regard to a message circulating on several social media platforms which claims that WHO has advised against isolation, quarantine and social distancing to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.



The message circulating on social media reads “Breaking News: The World Health Organization has taken a complete U-turn and said that Corona patients neither need to be isolated nor quarantined nor social of distance....and it cannot even transmit from one patient to another....see the video ”.



Adding to its authenticity, a video of WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, was also circulated with the message.



In the video, Dr Kerkhove can be heard saying, “It actually seems rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits (novel coronavirus) onward to a secondary individual.”



At a press briefing on 08 June, in an answer to a question on the asymptomatic spread of Covid-19, Kerkhove said, “We are constantly looking at this data and we’re trying to get more information from countries to truly answer this question. It still appears to be rare that an asymptomatic individual actually transmits onward.”



The remark caused an uproar as it contradicts many public health experts who have been talking about the asymptomatic spread of coronavirus.



The following day, the WHO clarified that it still does not have the answer to the intensity of spread caused by asymptomatic patients.



“The majority of transmission that we know about is that people who have symptoms transmit the virus to other people through infectious droplets. But there is a subset of people who don’t develop symptoms and to truly understand how many people don’t have symptoms, we don’t actually have that answer yet,” Kerkhove said.



Asymptomatic cases are challenging to identify because individuals do not know they are infected unless they are tested, typically as part of a scientific study.



Therefore, various studies and their findings vary in this aspect.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 35 per cent of all people with Covid-19 are asymptomatic, but they are just as infectious as those with symptoms. As per the CDC, 40 per cent transmissions take place before people feel sick.