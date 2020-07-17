Advisory for high waves and coastal inundation has been issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre until 05.00 p.m. 17 July 2020



There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Potuvil via Galle, Matara and Hambanthota, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land areas).



Above mentioned sea areas can be fairly rough at times.



Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.