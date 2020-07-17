Postal+voting+continues+for+the+fourth+day

The postal vote for the general election was condcuted for the fourth day today.
The Elections Commission stated that if a postal voter was unable to mark the postal vote on the dates allotted due to unavoidable reasons, they will be given the opportunity to do so on the 20th and 21st at the District Elections Office in the district where the office of the relevant certifying officer is located.
The Elections Commission stated that if a postal voter was unable to mark the postal vote on the dates allotted due to unavoidable reasons, they will be given the opportunity to do so on the 20th and 21st at the District Elections Office in the district where the office of the relevant certifying officer is located.