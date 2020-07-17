සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President honoured for leading an eco-friendly Presidential Election campaign

Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 21:02

President+honoured+for+leading+an+eco-friendly+Presidential+Election+campaign

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been awarded the “Zero Carbon Certificate” presented for first ever “Zero Carbon Presidential Election Campaign” in the world conducted with community participation.

Members of the Committee for Environment Policy Formulation of “Saubhagyaye Dekma” (Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour) policy statement presented the certificate to the President at the Presidential Secretariat today (16).

The Sustainable Future Group accredited to issue certificates on greenhouse gas management has confirmed that the Presidential Campaign of President Rajapaksa maintained environmental pollution and greenhouse gas emission at zero level. This Group is recognized by the Sri Lanka Accreditation Board which has gained the international recognition in the field of greenhouse gas assessment.

President’s vision and determination was to conduct his campaign deviating from the conventional election campaign practice and to cause no harm to the environment. As the Presidential candidate he decided to hold more than 150 public rallies without using polythene, posters, banner or cutouts.

The amount of carbon emitted into the environment by vehicles and people attending to public meetings is calculated according to an international methodology. It was decided that 21,000 plants need to be planted to absorb the amount of carbon dioxide released. Accordingly, the ‘Rate Pelawana Nidahase Husma’ tree planting programme was launched covering all public rallies.

The National Cleaner Production Centre revealed that 26,000 plants have been planted under the project, and it has thus far absorbed carbon and nullified the damage. The Sri Lanka Accreditation Board also stated that based on the environmental damage and carbon absorption during the relevant period, it has been fully established that the environmental damage is zero.

The President’s policy statement of ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ says that ‘’ a sustainable environmental policy is not only about environmental conservation but also about the implementation of balanced social and economic practices’.

Prof. Sarath Kotagama, Dr. Sampath Wahala, Dharshani Lahandapura, Roshini Rajapaksa, Chaminda Mahanayake, Anushka Kumarasinghe, Samantha Gunasekara and Arjuna Perera representing the Committee on  Drafting Environmental Policy of the ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour policy statement were present on the occasion.

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.