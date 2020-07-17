From the frying pan into the fire because of bus fares - peoples segment (Video)

"We are going to fall from the frying pan into the fire" "If there is an increase in bus fares at the moment it would be unfair"

People shared those views with us while participating in Hiru's "People’s Stories" segment.

With the President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners' Association Gemunu Wijeratne informing the media that bus fares should be increased, people are expressing various views in this regard.

However, the government has not yet taken a decision to increase bus fares.

We also met people who say that the bus fares should be increased among those who say it will be unfair to increase the bus fares.

Some people point out that people affected by coronavirus will not be able to afford the increase in bus fares.