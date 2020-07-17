Health Guidelines for the General Elections will be gazetted within the next two days - Health Minister (Video) (Video)

The Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that the Health Guidelines for the General Elections will be gazetted within the next two days.
She was addressing a special meeting with the heads of media institutions and news divisions at Temple Trees today under the patronage of the Prime Minister.
Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe and others were also present at the discussion.
