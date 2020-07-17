14 persons including 9 women arrested for unruly behaviour - tensed situation witnessed (Video)

Fourteen persons have been arrested in connection with the heated situation for unruly behaviou in front of the Angulana Police Station.

Police stated that 5 men and 9 women were among those arrested.

The tense situation arose when those who were protesting over the person from Angulana who was shot dead by the police during an altercation at a police check point in Lunawa recently, started pelting the police with stones.

There, the police fired tear gas to control the crowd and called in the police special task force for security.

The Police Media Division stated that the name board and windows of the police station were damaged due to the attack.

Eight police officers were injured in the attack.

Police in riot gear attempted to disperse the crowd and several people were arrested.